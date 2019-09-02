× West Texas Chick-fil-A locations help first responders after shooting

ODESSA, TEXAS — Two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Odessa, Texas cooked and packaged 500 sandwiches to help first responders following Saturday’s shooting which killed seven and injured 22, according to a Chick-fil-A Facebook post.

One of the restaurants planned to close early to allow the workers to be with their families.

But when the opportunity to help local law enforcement came up, none of the workers said no.

“Sometimes light in a dark world looks as simple as a hot chicken sandwich,” the Chick-fil-A Facebook post says. “We just couldn’t be prouder of these helpers and their hearts of gold.”