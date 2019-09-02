× West Point cadet candidate falls to his death

WEST POINT, N.Y. — West Point officials are praising a cadet candidate who tumbled to his death over the weekend.

Police say Benjamin Bochtler fell at a popular cliff-diving spot in New York’s Catskill Mountains Saturday.

He was hanging from a rock ledge that gave way at a swimming hole known as Fawn’s Leap.

20-year-old Bochtler was attending the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point, New York.

Before that, he was an Army drone operator who served in Afghanistan.

A West Point commander says Bochtler was everybody’s friend at the school and was a tremendous example to fellow cadet candidates.