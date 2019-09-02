West Point cadet candidate falls to his death

Posted 8:02 pm, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, September 2, 2019

West Point cadet candidate Benjamin Bochtler died Saturday in an accident in upstate New York.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — West Point officials are praising a cadet candidate who tumbled to his death over the weekend.

Police say Benjamin Bochtler fell at a popular cliff-diving spot in New York’s Catskill Mountains Saturday.

He was hanging from a rock ledge that gave way at a swimming hole known as Fawn’s Leap.

20-year-old Bochtler was attending the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point, New York.

Before that, he was an Army drone operator who served in Afghanistan.

A West Point commander says Bochtler was everybody’s friend at the school and was a tremendous example to fellow cadet candidates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.