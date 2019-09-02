The latest on when North Carolina could see impacts from Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Conditions over North Carolina from Hurricane Dorian are forecast to begin deteriorating Wednesday with the greatest impacts expected Thursday into Friday, according to North Carolina Emergency Management.

Dorian is expected to weaken as it moves northward, though the wind field is expected to increase.

Storm threats include heavy rain (highest amounts expected east of Interstate 95), damaging winds, storm surge, tornadoes, as well as rip currents and dangerous surf.

Most forecast models show the storm riding along the US east coast and eventually along the Carolinas.

It is not yet clear if the hurricane will make landfall in the Carolinas.

On Sunday night, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued on Sunday night a mandatory evacuation for residents of the SC coastline.

On Friday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, and put a price-gouging law into effect.

