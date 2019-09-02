× Raleigh-Durham Airport monitoring Hurricane Dorian for potential impact

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C. — The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority is closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian for any potential impact on the Triangle region, according to a news release.

Delays and cancellations started to affect flights at RDU on Monday during the busy Labor Day travel weekend.

“RDU continues to keep a close eye on Hurricane Dorian for any impact it may have on North Carolina and RDU airport operations,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Passengers should check with their airlines prior to leaving for the airport to find out if their flights have been canceled or delayed due to the storm. Airlines have the most recent flight information.”

RDU has FAA-approved emergency preparedness plans in place for events such as hurricanes. The Airport Authority will continue to monitor the hurricane as it progresses and issue updates as needed.