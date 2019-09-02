× Police: Man denied job at Six Flags arrested with gun, machete in car, AR-15 at home

JACKSON, N.J. — A man “acting irrationally” and harassing employees at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey was arrested Thursday after responding officers discovered numerous weapons in his car at the park, including a gun and machete, authorities said.

Members of the Jackson Police were working security detail at the amusement park around 11 a.m. when they were alerted by Six Flags security to a man at the employee training center acting “irrationally” and asking questions about the park’s security protocols, police said.

Officials said Jonathan Fruchter, 38, had been previously escorted out of the park due to his behavior, but had returned and was harassing employees because he had not been hired.

While speaking with Fruchter, police learned he had a handgun in his vehicle parked in the Six Flags parking lot, according to officials.

The information led authorities to search the man’s vehicle, which resulted in officers finding a Glock 9mm handgun in a holster, three loaded 15-round magazines for the gun, several knives, a machete, a tactical tomahawk, handcuffs and a hat with the NYPD logo on it, according to the police.

Fruchter was placed under arrest and taken to Jackson Police headquarters, authorities said.

Upon searching the man’s Allentown home, detectives discovered an AR-15 rifle and several 30-round magazines for the rifle, as well as a Sig Sauer 40 caliber handgun and ammunition, police said.

Fruchter now faces charges including unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of magazines capable of holding in excess of 10 rounds, and more, according to Jackson Police.