Police investigate shooting after fight breaks out at Greensboro laundromat

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at Greensboro laundromat Sunday night.

The shooting happened at Gray Stops at 1411 Gaty City Blvd.

Police told FOX8 the suspect shot the victim in the leg and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are searching for two suspects.

The shooting happened near the campus of UNCG. The school released the following Spartan alert:

“A shooting just occurred off campus at Great Stops. If you’re already at that location, find a safe place and stay there until further information is provided . All others must avoid the area. Police are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as possible.”