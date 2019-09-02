Piedmont Triad prepares for Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- While the coast prepares for Hurricane Dorian, so are parts of the Piedmont.

Water, candles and batteries: Those three essentials are usually the first to go flying off the shelves. And that's why a Harris Teeter grocery store manager in High Point is biting the bullet early and stocking up on water before it’s sent to the coast.

“Harris Teeter will mobilize resources and increase deliveries as needed to support our shoppers in the storm’s potential path, and we will do so as quickly and safely as possible,” said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter communication manager.

Some of those supplies will go directly to Piedmont rescue groups. The Lewisville Fire Department Water Rescue team has inspected its equipment and remains on standby.

“Getting it loaded up, tested, and making sure that it was in place and ready to go when and if the state calls us,” said Assistant Chief David Kivett.

The department will find out if its team will be deployed within the next few days. Piedmont Red Cross Executive Director John Hughes said the storm’s path is unpredictable.

“Of course with a hurricane, you never know and we still don’t really know where and if it will make landfall,” Hughes told FOX8.

Just days ago, Red Cross volunteers headed to Florida from PTI airport.

“Across the organization, we are positioning about 1,600 volunteers and staff in those areas that we anticipate to be impacted and that’s really across a four-state area,” Hughes said.

The need for blood is especially important during this time.