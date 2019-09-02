Oak Island issues mandatory evacuation for tourists, visitors as Hurricane Dorian gets closer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK ISLAND, N.C. -- Oak Island has issued a mandatory evacuation for visitors and tourists, according to Oak Island officials.

They have also issued a state of emergency that will go into effect at noon Tuesday.

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for people living in low-lying areas.

Officials say they cannot say yet if or when the bridges will close.

The exact time the bridges will or won't be closed depends on the conditions of Hurricane Dorian as it approaches and passes by the NC coast.

Officials are saying they will continue to monitor the storm's progress.

They urge people to continue with their plans to secure their property ahead of the storm.

The Oak Island evacuation order follows similar evacuation orders put in place by South Carolina and Dare County, NC.

To monitor the status of Oak Island as Hurricane Dorian approaches, click here.