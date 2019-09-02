Man killed outside Winston-Salem apartment identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The man killed in Winston-Salem Monday morning has been identified as Luis Ceferino Torres, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police say Torres is a Mexican foreign national based on information they found during their investigation.

The WSPD is working with the Mexican Consulate to find and notify Torres' next of kin.

The WSPD is also asking for the public's help in finding and notifying Torres' next of kin.

Police say Torres was found outside an apartment at Jon Arch apartments at 300 E. Brookline St.

They received a call around 8:15 a.m. that a body was located in the street.

The release says, "Preliminary investigative information revealed the decedent suffered from injuries which appeared to be from a violent confrontation."

The investigation is still active.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-770