× Greensboro police respond to aggravated assault, find person with gunshot wound

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers found a person with a gunshot after responding to an aggravated assault call Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 6:49 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 5300 block of West Market Street to an aggravated assault call.

When they arrived, they say a victim with a gunshot wound was found.

The victim is being evaluated for treatment.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Suspect information has also not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000