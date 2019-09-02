× Former NFL standout, NC native donates fresh produce to homeless and hungry

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Jason Brown, a former standout player with the Baltimore Ravens and Henderson, NC native, is donating food from his 1,000 acre Louisburg farm to help feed people, WNCT reports.

Brown was one of the highest-paid centers in the history of the NFL and played college football at the University of North Carolina.

He has seven children with his wife, Tay, and says he is most dedicated to faith, family and football.

After a seven-year successful career with the Baltimore Ravens, he decided to leave football in 2011.

He left behind a $35 million contract, which is the richest in the NFL’s history for a center at the time, and didn’t look back.

Brown is now the owner of First Fruits Farm.

They give away the fruits and vegetables they harvest with the help of volunteers.

So far, they have given away over one million pounds of food to feed the hungry.