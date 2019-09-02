Disney World closing early ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The happiest place on earth is about to get a lot more lonely.
Disney World will shut its doors early Tuesday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, WFTV reports.
The Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will close at 3 p.m.
The Animal Kingdom and Epcot will close at 2 p.m.
Disney hotels and resorts will remain open, but Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will close at 3 p.m.
Disney says they will reopen when it is safe to do so.
SeaWorld Orlando, the Legoland theme park and water park have also announced that they will be closed Tuesday.
