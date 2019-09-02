Disney World closing early ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The happiest place on earth is about to get a lot more lonely.

Disney World will shut its doors early Tuesday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, WFTV reports.

The Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will close at 3 p.m.

The Animal Kingdom and Epcot will close at 2 p.m.

Disney hotels and resorts will remain open, but Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will close at 3 p.m.

Disney says they will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Based on the most recent forecasts for Hurricane Dorian and in keeping with our longstanding commitment to safety, Walt Disney World Resort operating hours have been adjusted for Sep 3. Please visit our website for additional details and updates https://t.co/ZhP4BU2vjr pic.twitter.com/bmUs5PiKcJ — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) September 2, 2019

SeaWorld Orlando, the Legoland theme park and water park have also announced that they will be closed Tuesday.