Davidson County 7-year-old wins national racing title

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- One of the fastest motorcycle racers in the country is right here in Davidson County.

For the Goukers, racing is a family sport. And for 7-year-old Nathan, a whole lot of fun.

“He loves it. He asks to ride all the time. We have a motocross track in our backyard,” said Gena Gouker, Nathan’s mom, “all the kids are best friends off the track. When they go on the track they’re competitive, but when they come in, they’re fist bumping and happy to be around everybody.”

Just last weekend, Nathan won his first national title at a race in Pennsylvania.

“He led every session. It was amazing. Just an amazing time. We knew he could be competitive, but I just didn’t know that he could pull it off,” said Phillip Gouker, Nathan’s dad.

Phillip is also his coach.

“I’ve seen a lot of parents that want kids to hit 90 feet triples and have never got on a motorcycle a day in their life. It’s kind of hard to tell your kid to do something that takes a lot of courage if you’ve never done it yourself,” Phillip said.

Nathan began motorcycle racing two years ago at just 5 years old.

“We started on little Strider balance bikes and he went into some BMX racing and that kind of fueled that fire for wanting to win,” Phillip said.

Nathan told FOX8 he occasionally gets nervous before a race.

“What line to pick. If I’m going to crash or not,” Nathan said.

After last week’s win, Nathan was invited to race at an international competition in Italy.

“A really cool opportunity for him. So we’ll see what happens, but we think we can make it happen,” Phillip said.

The race in Italy is set to take place in October and will feature the fastest 7 to 10-year old’s in the world.

You can keep up with Nathan’s competitions here.