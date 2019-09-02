× Dare County issues mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Dorian

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County has declared a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Dorian and issued a state of emergency Monday afternoon, Dare County officials say.

The mandatory evacuation begins Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. and a mandatory evacuation order goes into effect at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The state of emergency includes restrictions on swimming in the ocean due to strong rip currents dangerous surf conditions.

Dare County schools will also be closed from Wednesday to Friday.

The evacuation order follows similar mandatory evacuations ordered for the entire South Carolina coast.