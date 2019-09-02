WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.: Gov. Roy Cooper holds emergency management briefing on Hurricane Dorian

Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees, relief workers

Posted 2:59 pm, September 2, 2019, by

(Google Maps/Airbnb)

With evacuations happening in the southeast as Hurricane Dorian approaches, Airbnb hosts are opening their homes free of charge to evacuees and relief workers, WPDE reports.

Right now, over 800 Airbnb hosts have made their homes available to people evacuating from North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.

The openings will be available from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16, Airbnb says.

Airbnb asks that those with housing available in the area indicated on the map consider opening their homes to people fleeing the area and relief workers.

