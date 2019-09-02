5 deaths confirmed as Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, including 7-year-old

Posted 5:59 pm, September 2, 2019, by

Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to be a Category 4 storm -- with sustained winds of around 130 mph -- when it makes its expected landfall in the US on Monday, likely somewhere along Florida's Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center says.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirm that five people have died so far as Hurricane Dorian passes over Abaco, according to the Bahamas Times.

Hubert Minnis, the prime minister of the Bahamas, spoke about the deaths at a news conference.

The Bahamas Press also reports that the first recorded death in Abaco from Hurricane Dorian was seven-year-old Lachino Mcintosh.

He reportedly drowned after his family attempted to relocate.

McIntosh’s sister is also missing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.