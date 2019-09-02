5 deaths confirmed as Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, including 7-year-old
The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirm that five people have died so far as Hurricane Dorian passes over Abaco, according to the Bahamas Times.
Hubert Minnis, the prime minister of the Bahamas, spoke about the deaths at a news conference.
The Bahamas Press also reports that the first recorded death in Abaco from Hurricane Dorian was seven-year-old Lachino Mcintosh.
He reportedly drowned after his family attempted to relocate.
McIntosh’s sister is also missing.