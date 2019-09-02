× 2 shot in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM. N.C. — Two people were shot in Winston-Salem Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Longview Drive and found two males with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital by EMS.

They are both in stable condition right now, the release says.

The victims were in the road near a home when a vehicle pulled up to them.

Multiple shots were then fired at the victims from the suspects in the vehicle, police say.

The vehicle was last seen leaving the area and going north.

Additional property damage resulting from the gunfire was also found in the area, but police say no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700