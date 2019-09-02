2 killed at Greensboro apartment complex home invasion identified, 2 others shot including 1-month-old baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two men were shot and killed during a home invasion at the Morehead apartment complex on West Market Street early Monday morning, police say.

Christopher Savalas Parson, 24, of Greensboro, and Kendrick Rondell Gilbert, 24, of Greensboro, were killed.

Greensboro police have begun a homicide investigation, according to a news release.

A female victim is in stable condition after being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A 1-month-old baby was also shot and was treated and released.

Police arrived on scene around 2:10 a.m. The shooting happened inside a downstairs apartment at 5528 W. Market St.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

In the back left corner you can see a big RV unit Greensboro Police just brought on the scene to help with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/ZaZE9Fy9yV — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) September 2, 2019