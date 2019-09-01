× Raleigh man dies following pool incident in Myrtle Beach area

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A Raleigh man died after an incident near Myrtle Beach at a pool Sunday, authorities say, WNCN reports.

Shawn Hamlet, 52, died in a hospital in SC after an incident at the Myrtle Beach Resort, Patty Bellamy, deputy coroner for Horry County says.

Crews were called to the resort in Surfside Beach at 5905 South Kings Highway around 12:30 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

The Horry County Police Department is still investigating.