Panthers offer veteran with disability, season tickets new seating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Panthers fan and Vietnam veteran who is facing a life-threatening illness was having issues with handicap accessibility at Bank of America Stadium, FOX 46 reports.

He was selling his season tickets as a result of the accessibility issues.

Jack Campbell, 73, has held season tickets for 25 years and barely ever missed a game until this year.

He needs constant oxygen and is in a wheelchair because of a lung disease.

Holly Prychodki, Campbell’s daughter, says seeing the Panthers play one last time is his dying wish.

She says this could be the last season he is alive to see.

Panthers owner David Tepper said he wanted to help fix the issue for Campbell.

Prychodko says the PSL organization is offering Campbell the chance to sit in their box with no charge.

She says the support from the Panthers fans gives her faith in humanity.