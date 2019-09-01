× NC police dog goes back to work after cancer treatment

SURF CITY, N.C. — Surf City’s police dog Kayda was back at work Wednesday following cancer treatment, WECT reports.

She was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma, a form of oral cancer, and had surgery Aug. 16 at NC State Veterinary hospital.

A GoFundMe was fully funded within 24 hours after being set up for Kayda’s surgery costs.

She will be on limited duty status for about two more weeks before going back to full duty, according to a Facebook page created by her handler.

The page says Kayda will have monthly checkups for the next six months at NC State.