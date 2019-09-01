Mandatory evacuations ordered for entire SC coast, lane reversals for I-26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CAROLINA -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued on Sunday night a mandatory evacuation for residents of the SC coastline ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

There will also be school closings, and lane reversals of Interstate 26.

Residents in the following zones must evacuate beginning no later than NOON TOMORROW, MONDAY, SEPT. 2:

Southern Coast

Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B

Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A

Jasper County Evacuation Zone A

Central Coast

Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Dorchester County Evacuation Zone D

Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G

Northern Coast

Horry County Evacuation Zone A

Georgetown County Evacuation Zone A

To find out whether they are in evacuation zones, South Carolinians can use the “Know Your Zone” tool on SCEMD’s website. Residents can know their zone instantly using the SC Emergency Manager mobile app, simply by sharing their location.

Evacuation shelter locations will be available on scemd.org and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app as soon as they are opened.

Evacuees should pack the following essential items in case the evacuation period is lengthy: required medications, adequate clothing and essential personal items. Residents going to evacuation shelters should bring their own blankets, pillows, cots and special food items if they are on restricted diets.

Individuals and families should plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas. While pets are not allowed inside Red Cross evacuation shelters, people with animals can take their pets with them to any shelter so volunteers can help them make arrangements.

The governor has also ordered the mandatory medical evacuation for healthcare facilities licensed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) in the aforementioned evacuation zones.

Additionally, Governor McMaster ordered all schools and government offices in the following counties to be closed, beginning Tuesday, September 3: Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Transportation along with supporting agencies will reverse the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes to ease the flow of traffic away from the coast at noon tomorrow, September 2:

Hilton Head - One lane is reversed to create three lanes traveling west on US 278 at the intersection of the Spanish Wells Drive and Moss Creek Village Drive. This reversal is approximately two miles in length.

Charleston to Columbia - A full, four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston begins at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.