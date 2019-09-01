× ‘I have never come in contact with a case like this’: 2 men accused of child sex abuse

LOCKLAND, OHIO — Police are calling a recent case of child sex abuse one of the worst that they have seen yet, WLWT reports.

William Bustillos III, 25, and Joseph Suder, 36, were both arrested and are accused of sexually abusing young boys with ages ranging from 5 to 7 years old.

Authorities discovered thousands of graphic photos of young children and say there are more victims as well.

Federal investigators now involved in the case are saying it could be connected to a larger crime ring.

“I’ve seen a lot of bad things in this world, but this right here is probably the worst I’ve ever had to deal with,” said James Toles, the Lockland police chief.

Investigators say Bustillos had an upstairs room he took a 5-year-old to that had satanic idols, a shrine and cameras scattered with other explicit material.

Bustillos’ mother and a man both live downstairs in the same home as the suspect.

They did not want to be identified but said they don’t believe the allegations are true.

They said the shrine played a part in Bustillos’ religious beliefs.

“He’s a Wiccan and he believes in the Wiccan way,” the man said.

His mother said she’s a Christian but still supports her son’s beliefs.

“I have never come in contact with a case like this,” said Scott Godbey, a sergeant with the Lockland Police Department.

Bustillos was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and pandering sexual materials involving a juvenile.

Suder, who was arrested Aug. 16 in a different case, provided the 5-year-old victim to Bustillos, authorities say.

Suder was also indicted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition and is currently in jail.

Police say he is accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old and taking explicit pictures of a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old.

There are thousands of pictures between Bustillos and Suder on gaming systems and seized flash drives, and there could be even more pictures, federal investigators say.