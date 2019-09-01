‘Catastrophic’ Category 5 Hurricane Dorian continues to intensify, winds now 175 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm with the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center and the Carolina coast remains in the forecast cone.

As of 9:40 a.m. Sunday, the hurricane continued to have maximum sustained winds of 175 mph with gusts of 200 mph. A Category 5 storm has winds of at least 156 mph.

"The eyewall of the now catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Dorian about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds," the National Hurricane Center says.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the hurricane is about 225 miles from West Palm Beach, Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning has now been issued for the east coast of Florida from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach.

Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and a slower westward motion should occur for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of Dorian should be moving over Great Abaco soon, and continue near or over Grand Bahama Island later tonight and Monday. The hurricane should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

The storm had been projected to reach Florida for Labor Day Weekend. But current forecasts have it turning north Monday evening. The storm is predicted to ride along the US east coast along Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

But will it make landfall on any of those states?

It is not yet clear. Many models show the storm staying just off Florida's coast Tuesday and then skirting the coasts of Georgia and North and South Carolina. On Friday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, and put a price-gouging law into effect.

A major hurricane hovering just off a U.S. coast could cause life-threatening damage.

"Understand: Even if it doesn't directly strike Florida ... you're looking at major flooding events," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Saturday in Tallahassee.

According to the National Hurricane Center, some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Floridians on Saturday morning they must continue to prepare.

