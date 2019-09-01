Hurricane Dorian forces couple to move wedding date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUPITER, Fla. -- As people brace for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall along the east coast, many are scrambling to change plans and avoid the path of the storm, WPTV reports.

For one couple, that meant changing their wedding plans.

Jonathan's Landing in Jupiter, Florida is prepping to close up for the weekend, which is a problem for Betsy Kopley.

She was planning a Sunday wedding before storm preps started everywhere.

"Because of our good friend Dorian, who's not invited to the wedding...a lot of people were unable to make it due to the hurricane, but everyone that's here was obviously supposed to be here," Kopley said.

She and her soon-to-be-husband Ben Koczab are taking it in stride.

People flew in early, the date was moved up and the wedding is ready to happen a day early.