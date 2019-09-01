× Graham mother arrested for neglect of adult son with autism, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham mother was arrested Saturday for neglecting her adult son with autism and charged with neglect, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a report from a citizen about an adult neighbor with a disability, who was locked out of his home.

When deputies arrived, they identified a 21-year-old man with autism, who was locked out of a home he shared with his mother.

She was inside the home and for about 45 minutes, deputies say they tried to make contact with her.

Rita Walker, 63, of Graham, was identified as the mother after deputies were able to make contact, and the release says she appeared visibly impaired.

The Alamance County Department of Social Services responded and took custody of the man.

Walker was charged with felony neglect of disabled and resisting a public officer, the release says.

She was taken to the Alamance County jail.

She received a $25,500 secured bond.

Her first appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.