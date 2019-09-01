First video coming out of Bahamas shows massive flooding and destruction, cries for help

Some of the first video coming out of the Bahamas shows massive flooding and destruction in the wake of Category 5 storm Hurricane Dorian. In one video, a woman can be heard pleading for help and prayers.

As of 2 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reports that Hurricane Dorian still has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts of 220 mph. A Category 5 storm has winds of at least 156 mph.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall Sunday afternoon at Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands. The Abaco Islands are a group of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, east of southern Florida.

“Storm Surge 15 to 20 feet above normal tide levels with higher destructive waves,” the National Hurricane Center says. “These hazards will cause extreme destruction in the affected areas and will continue for several hours.”

