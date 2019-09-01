× Burlington man leads deputies on high speed chase

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested after leading Alamance County deputies on a high-speed chase Friday, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

James Cody Jones, 24, of Burlington, is facing multiple charges, including felony flee to elude with motor vehicle.

On Friday, around 4:40 p.m., deputies were sent to 2109 Durham Street Ext. in reference to a suspicious person/vehicle behind the store.

While questioning the suspect about his identity, deputies say Jones provided a false name.

As deputies continued to question him, they say he fled and lead them on a short foot chase.

He ran to his vehicle and when deputies were trying to get him out of the vehicle, they say he put it in reverse and struck two deputies with the driver’s side door and two sheriff’s office vehicles.

The deputies are uninjured and the sheriff’s office vehicles only have minor damage, the release says.

Jones then lead deputies on a short, high-speed pursuit with speed of around 85 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Deputies say he ran multiple stop signs which caused them to lose sight of the vehicle he was driving.

Deputies got an address for Jones and arrested him.

He is currently being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $135,100 Secured Bond.

The release says he had an active warrant for arrest out of New Hanover County for misdemeanor larceny.

He is charged with:

Felony flee to elude with motor vehicle

2 counts assault with deadly weapon on a government official

Reckless driving to endangerment

Resist public officer

2 counts hit and run

Exceeding safe speed

Failure to maintain lane control

Fail to stop at stop sign

No operators license

Fail to wear seat belt