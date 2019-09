Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO N.C. -- A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue between Sykes Avenue and Elwell Avenue, according to Greensboro police.

Crews are responding to clear the scene where a car crashed into a fence.

Police tell FOX8, "Everyone is fine."

All traffic is being diverted.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.