Toddler injured in West Texas shooting, has teeth knocked out, shrapnel in chest; full recovery expected

ODESSA, TEXAS — A 17-month-old girl was hit by a bullet fragment in the West Texas shooting Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her by a family friend.

Anderson Davis is among 22 people hurt in Saturday’s shooting that started in Midland and ended in Odessa.

Her family announced Sunday that she is expected to make a full recovery and praised doctors and first responders.

Anderson has shrapnel in her chest, a hole through her bottom lip and tongue and her teeth are knocked out, her mother says.

But her vital signs do look good.

Governor Greg Abbott was told by Anderson’s family that she needs to have surgery Monday to remove some shrapnel.

The Davis family also said they’re looking forward to reuniting Anderson with her twin brother at home soon.

“I ask you to continue praying for our hearts as we experience this, pray for complete healing of Anderson, pray for every other family in our same situation, or worse, today and pray for the shooters,” Anderson’s mother said. “Pray that whatever is causing them to do this will be defeated by God and they will stop shooting.”

As of Sunday, the GoFundMe has almost raised $160,000 of the $200,000 goal.