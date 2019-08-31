× Winston-Salem police investigating sexual assault, burglary near Wake Forest campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a report of sexual assault and burglary that happened Saturday morning at a home near the Wake Forest campus, according to a Wake Forest public awareness announcement.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Wake Place Court.

An unknown male went into a student’s home and the student was woken up by unwanted contact from the suspect, the announcement says.

The suspect then fled the home.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a male with short hair, who was last seen wearing a gray, short-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information that might be helpful in the investigation, contact the Winston-Salem Police at 911 or the University Police at (336) 758-5911