× SC governor declares state of emergency due to Hurricane Dorian

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina to prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The order was issued at noon Saturday and allows state agencies to begin coordinating their efforts together to prepare for any danger that might happen.

All responders are currently preparing.

The State Emergency Operations Team is now at Operational Condition Two: Enhanced Awareness.

This means a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the state, emergency operation plans are in effect and the State Emergency Operations Center is partially activated.