Randolph County crash sends 6 to hospital

Posted 4:10 pm, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:34PM, August 31, 2019

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A three-car crash sent six people to the hospital in Randolph County Saturday, according to highway patrol.

The cars were northbound on Interstate 73 when one driver was distracted and hit another car.

A third car was then hit.

Of the six people who were taken to the hospital, some have serious injuries, highway patrol said.

The incident started at 11:49 a.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes of I-73 closed north of exit 77 near Spero Road are now reopen.

The wreck is still under investigation.

No one has been charged.

