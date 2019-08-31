× Hurricane Dorian continues to intensify, could impact the Carolina coast sometime next week

Hurricane Dorian’s winds have increased again and the track now means the Carolina coast could be impacted by the middle of next week.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. A Category 5 storm has winds of at least 156 mph.

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says the latest track has the storm nearing the Florida coast Tuesday morning and then turning north. “On the current track, it could move into the Carolinas on Thursday.”

Follow the storm with the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker here.

As of 11 a.m Saturday, the hurricane is about 415 miles from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Dorian is moving west at about 8 mph. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move near the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to hit parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. this weekend and into the middle of next week.

According to the National Hurricane Center, some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED IN YOUR HURRICANE KIT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video