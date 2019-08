× Green Beret dies during combat in Afghanistan

A Green Geret has died in combat in Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense says Sgt. 1st Class Dustin B. Ard died of wounds Thursday in operations in Zabul Province.

The 31-year-old from Hyde Park Utah was with the 1st Special Forces Group.

Ard was reportedly on a joint operation alongside a unit of Afghan commandos when he died.

He leaves behind his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

His wife is expecting a son.