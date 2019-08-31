1 dead, dozens shot in Texas, police say

ODESSA, TEXAS — Authorities are responding to reports Saturday afternoon of two active shooting suspects in Odessa and Midland, Texas, who have shot dozens of people, according to the Midland Police Department.

There is one person confirmed dead, said Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the city of Odessa.

One of those shot is a law enforcement officer, but it is unclear if the officer is injured or dead, Sanchez said.

Police say 10 victims have been shot in Midland and 20 in Odessa, CBS News reports.

BREAKING: 30 people have been shot between Odessa & Midland Texas, police tell CBS News. There are 2 suspect on the loose in 2 separate vehicles. As of 5:05p EST today, per police:

10 victims shot in Midland

David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 31, 2019

Police believe the two shooters are in two separate vehicles.

The two vehicles in question are a USPS postal van and gold/white small Toyota truck.

Police are urging people to stay indoors and away from these areas.

Odessa and Midland are roughly 20 miles apart.