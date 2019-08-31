1 dead, dozens shot in Texas, police say

Posted 6:02 pm, August 31, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:27PM, August 31, 2019

ODESSA, TEXAS — Authorities are responding to reports Saturday afternoon of two active shooting suspects in Odessa and Midland, Texas, who have shot dozens of people, according to the Midland Police Department.

There is one person confirmed dead, said Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the city of Odessa.

One of those shot is a law enforcement officer, but it is unclear if the officer is injured or dead, Sanchez said.

Police say 10 victims have been shot in Midland and 20 in Odessa, CBS News reports.

Police believe the two shooters are in two separate vehicles.

The two vehicles in question are a USPS postal van and gold/white small Toyota truck.

Police are urging people to stay indoors and away from these areas.

Odessa and Midland are roughly 20 miles apart.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.