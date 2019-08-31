Charlotte Motor Speedway to welcome Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Posted 1:38 pm, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, August 31, 2019

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.C. — The Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its campgrounds for Hurricane Dorian evacuees, according to a speedway news release.

Speedway officials will open Rock City Campground on Bruton Smith Boulevard and bathhouse facilities free of charge.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office at 6600 Burton Smith Blvd. in Concord.

After hours check ins can be made in the camping section on the speedway’s website. 

Guest can also call the camping office at (704) 455-4445

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.