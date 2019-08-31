× Charlotte Motor Speedway to welcome Hurricane Dorian evacuees

CONCORD, N.C. — The Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its campgrounds for Hurricane Dorian evacuees, according to a speedway news release.

Speedway officials will open Rock City Campground on Bruton Smith Boulevard and bathhouse facilities free of charge.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office at 6600 Burton Smith Blvd. in Concord.

After hours check ins can be made in the camping section on the speedway’s website.

Guest can also call the camping office at (704) 455-4445