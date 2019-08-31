2 walk away from NC plane crash

August 31, 2019

(Yancey County EMS/WLOS)

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C.  — Two men are recovering after surviving a plane crash last week near Mount Mitchell State Park, WLOS reports.

Authorities say the plane, a Cirrus SR-22, went down less than a mile away from the ranger station.

One of the men was taken to the hospital.

The FAA says the pilot reported weather-related problems and air traffic controllers lost contact with the flight shortly before 1 p.m.

Officials say park rangers heard an explosion and watched the plane parachute to the ground.

The FAA says the plane took off from Donaldson Center Airport in Greenville, South Carolina, and was heading for Medina Municipal Airport in Ohio.

