1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UNCC, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting outside student apartments near the University of North Carolina Charlotte early Saturday morning, WSOC reports.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 49 North Apartments, right off University City Boulevard.

Police said there was a party at one of the apartments and there was an argument outside when gunfire erupted.

Two men and two women were shot.

Officials said one man died after he was taken to the hospital, another man has serious injuries from a gunshot wound to the chest and both women are expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.