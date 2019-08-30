‘You shouldn’t have to protect them from loved ones’: mother of 3-month old killed speaks to FOX8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Friday night, Brandon Patton, 30, was sitting in a Davidson County jail cell, being held on charges related to the death of his three-month-old daughter.

He is being held without bond.

Davidson County deputies believe he physically abused Alyssa Patton while she was in his care Wednesday morning at his house in Denton.

Alyssa’s mother, Pamela, said Patton was instructed to watch Alyssa while she dropped her son off at school.

She sat down with FOX8 Friday morning to describe the horrific moment she came back home.

“He called me on the phone and said I need you here now,” Pamela said as she remembered what Patton told her. “I was pulling in the driveway and he said I need you to be in here now.”

Pamela said she hadn’t even fully entered the home when Patton ran to here with Alyssa in his arms.

“I grabbed her from him and she was completely lifeless," Pamela said.

The terrified mother took her daughter out to the front yard where she performed CPR until paramedics arrived on scene.

“Did she have an accident? Why are there bruises right there?” Those are questions Pamela was asked as first responders worked on her baby girl, but she had no idea what they were talking it.

Pamela explained that she was under the impression that her daughter had an unexpected medical situation.

“I noticed she was blue, but I thought that was from her not being able to breathe," Pamela said.

Doctors worked on stabilizing Alyssa’s vital signs and heartbeat.

But, despite their best efforts, Alyssa passed away.

Pamela was left with the grief of losing her daughter and then finding out the horrific details of what authorities believe Brandon Patton did to her.

“Going from being that loving devoted father to something so horrific and tragic like this . . . I just can’t,” Pamela said.

She said Alyssa’s father never showed signs of aggression toward her, her two young boys or Alyssa.

Alyssa was born a miracle baby on May 20, 2019. Pamela had always wanted a baby girl and grew up attached to the name ‘Alyssa’.

But, after she had her two boys, doctors told her she would not be able to have another child.

“She’s a little miracle in herself!” Panela said.

For Pamela, every morning was a step against the impossible.

“I was just looking forward to her bows and hair. I knew I was going to have to learn how to do hair because I can’t braid or fix hair . . . but now I won’t ever be able to do it," Pamela said.

For now, the grief-stricken mother wants people to know that her baby girl was going to be an enormous light to the world. And that she will see to it that justice is done for Alyssa.

Alyssa’s funeral is planned for Tuesday September 3.

Service will begin at 11 a.m. at J.C. Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville.

Alyssa’s mother asks that people donate flowers in her daughter’s memory.