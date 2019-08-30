Victim of fatal train, tractor-trailer collision in Kernersville identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The victim of a fatal train and tractor-trailer truck collision in Kernersville Wednesday has been identified as Mikeral Leon Clark, of Cascade, according to Kernersville police.

Kernersville police, fire department officials and EMS workers were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Mountain Street around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Mountain Street and Moore Acres Street.

This investigation is ongoing.