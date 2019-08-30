× Tennessee man sues Popeyes for selling out of chicken sandwiches

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man was fed up with being unable to get the Popeyes new crispy chicken sandwich, so he’s suing, according to WTVC.

Craig Barr, who took multiple trips to multiple Popeyes to no avail, is suing the restaurant chain for “false advertising, deceptive business practices by entity to public. Countless time wasted driving to and from Popeyes. No chicken sandwich. Was told to come back this day- still no sandwich.”

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

Barr says he even went as far as to answer a “black list” Craigslist ad in hopes of getting his hands on one of the popular sandwiches. He said the ad claimed a Popeyes worker who was stashing the sandwiches was selling them at $24 a pop.

Barr says he paid the cash but never got the grub.

The man is suing for $5,000.

Popeyes told WTVC that company does not comment on threatened litigation.