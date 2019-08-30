Suspect kills self after barricading himself in home, having standoff with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- During an assault with a deadly weapon incident, a suspect was found by police deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Friday at 10:18 a.m. the High Point 911 Center got a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at 2505 Triangle Lake Road.

The caller said she had been cut by her husband and had fled from their house.

Officers say they arrived at the house at 10:21 a.m. and the suspect, Lee Marshall Ingram, 63, was standing in the doorway armed with a gun.

He refused to comply with police and went back into the house and closed the door.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and evacuated neighborhood houses.

Guilford County Schools says Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School was locked down.

They found the victim, Rachel Small Ingram, 49, and took her to an ambulance. She was then taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

She had what appeared to be three to four stab wounds and her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

High Point law enforcement authorities responded and negotiators made repeated attempts to contact the suspect.

“This is the High Point Police Department," officers said over a megaphone. "Put down your weapon, and come out the front door.”

After HPPD detectives got an arrest warrant for Lee Ingram and a search warrant for the house, the tactical team entered the house at 1:42 p.m.

The suspect was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release says.