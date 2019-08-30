Sincere Davis’ parents led Page Pirates to the field for first home game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Page High School family honored Sincere Davis at their first home game of the season Friday night.

Davis died in a shooting at a Greensboro apartment complex in March.

His death has left a lasting impact on campus and his teammates are now dedicating this season to their former team captain.

The motto this season is "26 strong" and you'll find the number all over the players and coaches gear.

"His presence is here. I mean we feel him. We got a couple of new guys on this team and I'm like 'oh Sincere you been praying, you been sending down some blessings for the young lads,'" said Ronda Moore, whose daughter was friends with Davis.

Leading the team to the field for their season opener were Davis' parents. They were honored on the field and presented with the U.S. flag that was flown over the capitol the day Davis died.

"He'll always be missing and that's the part of it. A part of life in this broken world, and then where do we find hope and encouragement in the midst of it," said Clint Darst, the Page High School football team's chaplain.

A family, student body and community are all leaning on each other and trying to remain "26 strong."

It's how Davis shined on and off the field that people will never forget.

"He could run through a brick wall for the team. He wasn't looking for glory. He was looking for the team to win and benefit, and however he could help he would do it and it was contagious," Darst said.

Each game a different player will wear the number 26 to honor Davis.