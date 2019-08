Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are on scene where a potential shooter has barricaded themself, police report.

At 10:15 a.m., officers responded after a 911 call.

Police say the suspect is barricaded in a home on the 2500 block of Triangle Lake Road.

It is unclear what led to the standoff or if anyone was injured in the alleged shooting.

Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School went into lockdown, according to Guilford County Schools.