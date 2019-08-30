FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy high school scoreboard

Rookie Anchor: Brianna Gusa, of East Davidson

Posted 11:38 pm, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49PM, August 30, 2019

This week’s FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy Rookie Anchor is Brianna Gusa, of East Davidson.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.