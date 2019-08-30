× Rockingham County jury finds Eden man guilty of murder

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Richard Dennis Jumper, 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Rockingham County jury on Friday, according to a Rockingham County Courthouse news release.

Superior Court Judge Stan Allen sentenced Jumper to a minimum of 26 years to a maximum of 33 years in prison for shooting 25-year-old David Wayne Bullins.

On January 29, 2017, around midnight, Rockingham County deputies responded to 3013 Anglin Mill Road in Stoneville and found David Wayne Bullins dead from gunshot wounds.

The release says authorities were able to prove at the trial that Jumper killed Bullins after a heated argument at Bullins’ home.

Jumper fled the scene before deputies arrived, but the gun Jumper used in the shooting and a phone that belonged to him were found off the road nearby about a week later.