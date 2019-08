× Police looking for 2 suspects after report of shots fired in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say they are looking for two suspects after they got a report shortly before 4 p.m. Friday of shots being fired from a vehicle.

The vehicle was driving in the Merritt Drive and Mosby Drive area.

Officers say they found and stopped the suspect’s vehicle.

The two suspects then jumped out and ran.

The search is ongoing.