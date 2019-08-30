Page High School bus driver is positive role model for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wanda Baker is starting her 30th year as a Guilford County Schools Bus Driver.

“I just can't let go,” said Baker, who says she does it for the school kids. “Every time my kids get off the bus, ‘it's have a good day’ because I want them to have a good day.”

Generations of kids have stepped on her bus for a ride to school and many lessons on life.

“All it takes is patience and understanding. That’s all it takes,” Baker said.

School leaders note she has little to no behavior issues on her bus because she means business from day one.

“Discipline. They do remember that, but it was more of the motherly love type," Baker said.

Over the years, teachers have also seen her show love and help many students with finances, clothes and school supplies out of her own pocket.