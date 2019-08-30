× NC Governor Roy Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian, and puts price gauging law in effect

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency because of the possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian on transportation rules, according to a news release.

The declaration was put in place to suspend specific motor vehicle regulations and to help support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts for farmers.

“Due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian, the Governor has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina,” the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a tweet. “This includes the suspension of certain weighing requirements for livestock trucks and maximum hours for truck drivers.”

Due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian, the Governor has declared a State of Emergency for North Carolina. This includes the suspension of certain weighing requirements for livestock trucks and maximum hours for truck drivers. For more information, visit https://t.co/414SkgQ8TT — NCDA&CS (@NCAgriculture) August 30, 2019

Dorian is expected to hit the southeast U.S. over the weekend and into the week.

A price-gouging law designed to protect people from scammers is also now in effect which says: “It is illegal to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency,” Attorney General Josh Stein said.

The state of emergency declaration and price gouging law are directly related.

BREAKING: North Carolina's price gouging law is in effect statewide after Gov. Cooper declared a state of emergency to support relief efforts for Hurricane #Dorian. Report price gouging at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or https://t.co/OYhtMdltWm. Read more: https://t.co/t5I0p6d6P3 pic.twitter.com/nwNq3OXJyI — NC Attorney General (@NCAGO) August 30, 2019

“Hurricane Dorian tracking toward the coast of Florida is a timely reminder to get your emergency plans and supplies ready,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolinians should make sure they are ready for this storm and for all types of emergencies and disasters.”

To read the entire State of North Carolina release, click here.